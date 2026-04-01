KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood is set to start renovations on a $600,000 project for Rondo Station Park to update aging equipment and improve accessibility.

The park has been a staple in the neighborhood for more than two decades, but its look and equipment have stayed the same during that time. The project is expected to begin in mid April and wrap up by mid August.

City of Kentwood The improved park will have walkways to make it more accessible for all neighbors.

"Because of the age of the park, the equipment there is at the end of its useful life. And so we wanted to incorporate some of the amenities we've been able to incorporate in other parts," Susan Arnold, Park Manager for the City of Kentwood said.

Along with new equipment, the project will include a bike pump and repair station, pathways through the park, accessible parking, and improvements to the trails, which was a big need for the city and neighbors.

WXMI Rondo Station Park will be fully improved by mid August.

"Kentwood has one of the biggest adaptive programs in Michigan," Arnold said."Huge proponent of having the world be accessible to everyone in every building and every part, so like everyone can experience the fun of recreation."

The Kurth family has brought their twins, Oliver and Evelyn, to Rondo Station Park for years.

WATCH: Kentwood plans a $600,000 renovation to bring new equipment and accessibility to Rondo Station Park

Kentwood plans a $600,000 renovation to bring new equipment and accessibility to Rondo Station Park

"We like it a lot. It's the one that's definitely the closest to us. And we like coming here. It's got a lot of options for them to do. And the best thing is it's very accessible by car or by walking, biking," Nathan Kurth said.

WXMI The Kurth family has been coming to Rondo station park for years, and are excited about the improvements set to come.

Nathan has noticed some of the older equipment, so bringing a newly updated park to their neighborhood is a plus for the family.

"It could definitely use some improvements. You know, there's a lot of other parks that are in some better shape here, and I think this one deserves to have that upgrade as well," Kurth said.

WXMI The new equipment will bring a much needed improvement says some Kentwood neighbors.

The new pathways and trail improvements will be a big help for the many neighbors who walk to the park.

"We like to take walks in the more summer months when it's nice and warm with our twins. And if we had more locations to do that in, I think that would be really helpful," Theresa Kurth said.

WXMI Oliver and Evelyn riding into the park on their new set of bikes.

Ultimately, the walkways aim to create a gathering place for the neighborhood.

"You need a place that you can get together with children, with families and adults and teenagers, a place that you can safely get together, spend time together," Nathan said.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube