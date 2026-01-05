Kentwood physical therapist forgoes hearing in sex assault case

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting a patient when he was employed at a Corewell Health facility in Kentwood gave up his right to a legal hearing.

Mark Scarlato waived his preliminary exam just hours before it was set to begin on Monday, January 5, according to 62-B District Court in Kentwood. The hearing is part of the standard process in a criminal case where the prosecutor's office must prove to the judge that a crime was committed and there is probable cause the defendant committed that crime.

The 49-year-old was charged in November 2025 with four criminal counts, including third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A woman from Grand Rapids who was seeing Scarlato for treatment told a friend or relative she'd been sexually assault by the physical therapist multiple times from January to April of this year.

According to a law firm representing the woman, the assaults happened at the Corewell Health facility on Lake Drive off of East Paris Avenue.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, the patient told investigators she was referred to physical therapy for a knee issue and started seeing Scarlato once weekly between January and March 2025.

During some sessions, the patient said she was touched inappropriately and received treatment that she didn't realize was inappropriate at the time.

Court documents say the patient only realized there was an issue when a yoga instructor flagged it during a conversation about pelvic floor therapy.

The yoga instructor reported the situation to Corewell Health, who contacted Kentwood police on October 10.

Corewell Health told FOX 17 it removed Scarlato from his work immediately when the allegations were brought to light. His employment was later terminated.

Court documents showed Scarlato denied the allegations to detectives.

Kentwood Wyoming Byron Center Kent Co. Prosecutor's Office recuses itself from physical therapist assault case FOX 17 News

A search of Michigan's professional licensing database revealed a previous complaint filed against Scarlato in 2010 with the Board of Physical Therapy's disciplinary subcommittee. The complaint accused Scarlato of exposing himself to a patient in 2009.

An order filed in 2011 limited Scarlato's license for two years, placed him on probation and ordered him to complete community service.

Kentwood police said this previous incident was flagged during their current investigation.

When Scarlato was charged, investigators said there could be other victims. Anyone who believes they may have been sexually assaulted by Scarlato should contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 656-6600.

Kentwood Wyoming Byron Center YWCA offering support after ex-Corewell Health physical therapist is charged Waleed Alamleh

With Scarlato waiving his preliminary exam, his case will be bound over to 17th Circuit Court, where a future trial could be held.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube