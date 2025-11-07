YWCA offering support after former Corewell Health physical therapist is charged with sexual assault

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A former Corewell Health physical therapist is facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a female patient during treatment.

Mark Scarlato, 49, was arrested by Kentwood Police this week following an investigation that began last month when Corewell Health reported the allegations to authorities.

"Any sexual assault is a horrible situation, but when somebody is using their position, their authority, their knowledge or training to gain somebody's trust, to assault them. That makes it even worse," Kentwood Police Chief Bryan Litwin said.

According to court documents, the patient told detectives that she was touched and received treatment that she didn't realize was inappropriate at the time.

"The person initially agreed to it, not really understanding and trusting him that what he was providing or recommending would be beneficial, that then proceeded to a closed setting where there was no other witnesses," Litwin said.

The patient only realized there was an issue when a yoga instructor flagged concerns during a conversation about pelvic floor therapy.

Court documents indicate that Scarlato denied the allegations to detectives.

Chief Litwin emphasized that his department is committed to supporting victims and preventing further incidents.

"We want to make sure to get that out there to help protect others, keep this from continuing to happen, and make sure that, you know, if there's a bigger case here, we're dealing with it, and the victims get what get the justice they deserve," Litwin said.

Dana Romero, with the YWCA West Central Michigan, says the organization has resources for victims in similar situations.

"We want to make sure that the people that need our help are getting the best," Romero said. "It's literally, like, tailored that everybody that works here is specifically trained to deal with domestic and sexual violence."

For those who prefer not to involve law enforcement initially, the YWCA offers alternative resources.

"If somebody wants that, they don't want to get law enforcement involved. They should come to us first. If they need an exam, they don't have to go to the hospital. We want people to call us because we're, we have the specialized nurses," Romero said.

The YWCA operates a 24-hour hotline for anyone who needs someone to talk to or requires help. You can reach out at 616-454-9922.

Kentwood Police are asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact them.

YWCA provides crucial support for victims in light of Corewell Health therapist charged with sexual assault

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube