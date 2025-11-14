Kent County Prosecutor's Office recuses itself from physical therapist assault case

WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has recused itself from the case of a former Corewell Health physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 he knows the defendant, and the Michigan Attorney General's Office will appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case moving forward.

Mark Scarlato, 49, was charged earlier this month with four counts, including third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

According to court records, the patient told police she was referred to physical therapy for a knee issue and started seeing Scarlato once weekly between January and March of 2025.

The alleged assaults happened at the Corewell Health facility on Lake Drive off of East Paris Avenue, according to a law firm representing the patient.

Court records indicate the patient told detectives that she was touched and received treatment that she didn't realize was inappropriate at the time. The patient only realized there was an issue when a yoga instructor raised concerns during a conversation about pelvic floor therapy.

Court records indicate that Scarlato denied the allegations to detectives. He's scheduled to be back in court later this month.

Kentwood Police previously asked anyone with additional information about this case to contact them.

