KENTWOOD, Mich. — The new Kentwood Community Center has an official opening date: September 26. The 67,000-square-foot facility will offer indoor classrooms, a walking track, 3 basketball courts, a fitness area, and more.

"It's called a community center, because it's for the community, built by the community," said Spencer McKellar, assistant deputy for Kentwood's Parks & Recreation department.

Spark 43 The city is eyeing a September 2026 opening for the community center.

He says the project started as a vision of bringing people together, incorporating multiple amenities to the center.

"That's why we have arts and crafts, we have sports, we have food, we have just spaces to meet and chat. So really, it's about bringing people together," McKellar said.

McKellar said the facility is designed to give neighbors a place to gather year-round — something he noted is especially valuable during Michigan winters.

Spark 43 Kentwood Community Center event space.

"In Michigan, in the winter, there's not a lot of places to come inside, you know, spend time with each other, walk around, and this allows our residents to really have that 365 days of access," McKellar said.

For neighbors like Will and Alicia Kwiecinski, the center represents a chance to stay closer to home.

"I think it's excellent. I think community is something that's kind of been less of a priority the past couple years," Will said.

Alicia said she hopes the space becomes a hub for the whole family.

"Anything where we can just kind of hang out, meet new people, just be a family, and do different activities. I think is great," Alicia said.

WATCH: Kentwood community center announces September 26 grand opening date

Kentwood community center announces September 26 grand opening date

Will added that having a local option would change how his family spends their time.

"For most of what we do right now, we go out to either one of our parent's side. Either Rockford or Portland, but having something more local that makes sense for us would be great for our family," Will said.

WXMI Outside of the nearly complete Kentwood Community Center

Neighbor Taylour Boers who lives about a mile from the center, said the location is a major draw — especially as a parent.

"That'll be a great spot for us to be able to utilize," Boers said. "Especially now that I have little ones, and the possibility of like them growing up with a community center close by, easy access for us as a family."

Memberships go on sale June 6. The first 500 people to purchase a membership will receive additional perks like a limited-edition Founding Member gift, one complimentary hour of personal training at the new facility and an InBody scan.

To register click here.

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