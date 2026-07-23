Hundreds of runners raise more than $50K for University of Michigan Health West nursing fund

WYOMING, Mich. — Nearly 300 runners completed the 3.1-mile Metro Way 5K with University of Michigan Health West in Wyoming on Wednesday, raising more than $50,000 for the health system's Nursing Excellence Fund.

Dunk tank fun at the Metro Way 5k and West Fest

New this year was West Fest, which offered family-friendly activities alongside the race.

Dr. Ron Grifka, president of University of Michigan Health West, said the event reflected the importance of staying active and connected as a community.

"As a pediatric cardiologist, heart health is important, so I like to see people remain physically active, eating healthy foods, and it's just a great example for us to get together, have a little fun enjoyment, and enjoy our community," Grifka said.

FOX 17 was a partner of the event, and Josh Berry helped host and emcee the run as a member of U-M Health West's Impact Board — which also landed him in the dunk tank. Kendrick from Grand Rapids made a fantastic first throw during our live shot at the event.



Funds raised at the dunk tank went to the K-9 program.



Many participants said they were proud to run for a meaningful cause. Linnay Minnard, a University of Michigan Health West nurse, said the day was personal for her.

"It is very personal for me, and it was fun to run with my son, even though we only ran for like two minutes together. But it was fun," Minnard said.

Quinn Middleton was the top female finisher with a time of 20:55. Elija Lipscomb was the top male finisher with a time of 16:24.

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