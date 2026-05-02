Godwin Mercado farmers market aims to create community every Sunday through October

WYOMING, Mich. — The Godwin Mercado in Wyoming is launching its first-ever farmers market this Sunday, giving local vendors and neighbors a new place to connect.

The city created the Godwin Mercado with a vision of bringing the community together. Now, a weekly farmers market is making that vision a reality.

Krashawn Martin, Wyoming's Director of Parks and Recreation, said the space was designed with the community in mind.

WXMI The Godwin Mercado is becoming the community space it was intended too be.

"It exists as a space for the Wyoming community to see themselves, see themselves as vendors. See themselves connecting with neighbors, connecting with local businesses, connecting with local vendors," Martin said.

The market features a wide variety of offerings.

"We have many, many local vendors, and we're just excited to really kick off this farmer's market season," Martin said.

WATCH: Godwin Mercado farmers market brings community together every Sunday through October

Godwin Mercado farmers market brings community together every Sunday through October

Shoppers can expect a broad selection each Sunday.

"We've got fresh produce, we've got breads, cheeses, meats, all the things you can think of. We've got local artisans," Martin said.

Among the vendors is Milad Elkhoury and Jake Karadesh, co-owners of the Phoenician Spice Company in the Kentwood neighborhood. Elkhoury started the business 2 years ago, rooted in his family's love of Lebanese food and flavor.

"I had an idea to bring a little more authenticity to Grand Rapids in West Michigan,"Elkhoury said. "I thought what is essential is that we need the spices that goes in the food, because you can get the food anywhere, but it's a sense of spices and taste of back home that I was missing."

WXMI The Phoenician Spice Company has been around for 2 years now, bringing Mediterranean flavors to West Michigan.

He said the demand for what he offers is clear.

"People want something that's authentic, flavorful, and natural, and that's what they're looking for, and that's what we have," Elkhoury said.

For Elkhoury, the Godwin Mercado represents more than just a place to sell spices — it's a chance to share his culture with his neighbors.

"We make our own Za'atar, we make our own mixes, and it's all because of the community, and that's what I believe. Godwin is going to be a great part of our experience as a company," Elkhoury said.

WXMI PSC creates its own Zaatar in house.

Opening day will include activities for all ages, including farmers market bingo, yard games, and a visit from the Grand Rapids Children's Museum's Kids Can! Van.

UM Health-West will also offer free blood pressure checks on-site.

Food trucks on opening day will include Casa de los Abuelos, PizzaMI, and Runyon Roasts. Casa de los Abuelos will return as a seasonal food truck throughout the market season, serving tacos, pupusas, burritos, quesadillas, and asada fries.

The market's seasonal vendor lineup includes:



DADS Treats – Homemade dog treats made with human-grade ingredients and no additives or preservatives

Daily Dough LLC – Sourdough bread, cookies, and scones

Joe’s Happy Acres Farm – Pasture-raised eggs, chicken, turkey (seasonal), and grass-finished beef, goat, and lamb

Mixed Bag Farm – Vegetable and herb plants, flowers, and a wide variety of fresh produce

The Pease Family Farm – Beef, lamb, and eggs

Mini Delights LLC – Cookies, cupcakes, pies, banana pudding, brownies, and cheesecake cups

Boeket LLC – Fresh-cut flowers

Phoenician Spice Company – Spices, sauces, pita chips, za’atar, and olive oil

The Great Bread Company – Artisan breads, pastries, and baked goods

Mike and Beth’s Nature Portraits – Wildlife and nature photography

Kate Lewis Ceramics – Handmade pottery including mugs, bowls, plates, and decorative items

The farmers market will be held every Sunday through October at the Godwin Mercado, but it will be closed on May 24, July 5, and September 6.

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