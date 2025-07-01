Godwin Mercado nears opening in Wyoming, to bring fresh produce and community events

WYOMING, Mich. — Construction is nearing completion for Godwin Mercado, a new hub for fresh produce and community events in Wyoming’s Godwin Heights neighborhood. Excitement is in the air, but residents express some apprehension about the potential popularity of the facility.

Krashawn Martin describes the Mercado's capabilities: "So it's a facility that will have weekly farmers markets, weekly artisan markets, but also will be a space that's multi-purpose."

With space available for up to 100 vendors, visionaries anticipate a variety of uses – from rummage sales to flea markets and potentially much more.

City of Wyoming The Mercado is set to open August 16th, it will feature vendors, and community events.

Neighborhood resident Brian believes the Mercado will benefit the local Hispanic community: "I think it'll be good for the neighborhood. And, you know, there's, like I said, there's a lot of Hispanics around here. I think they'll really enjoy it." He adds, "You go down there, buy your fresh fruit and vegetables for a couple of day's worth, and be done."

Despite his enthusiasm, Brian has concerns about increased traffic: "I'm just a little saddened by all the traffic between that and the new Benteler facility that are going to cause." He notes, "If you come down 36th Street and try and turn here on Bucha, you might wait three to four lights before you get a chance to turn."

Wyoming's Parks and Recreation Department considered community feedback in planning the Mercado.

They noted the area's need for more places for community gatherings beyond traditional park settings: "There's also just a need that was identified for just more opportunities for community to be able to get together outside of just a park location. So this was one answer to that need."

WXMI The Godwin Mercado is in the heart of Godwin heigts.

Ultimately, the Mercado aims to nurture a sense of community. "It's kind of one place you can go, you can gather, you can see your neighbors, you can get to know the people around you," says Martin. "There's this very sort of grassroots, industrial kind of mindset that we have here in Wyoming, and this is a space that, you know, not only we're gonna bring in farmers and bring in makers, but we want it to be a space that the community can see themselves in."

Godwin Mercado will officially open on August 16, with plans to kick off the farmers market in the spring of 2026.

