Fox Motors outsourcing collision repairs to Car Center Collision

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Car Center Collision Repair has partnered with Fox Motors to handle all cosmetic repairs for the dealership chain's customers.

The collaboration aims to allow Fox Motors to focus on its sales and service operations while Car Center Collision takes over the body shop collision business.

The former Fox Motors car wash in Kentwood has been transformed into a production facility for Car Center Collision, with a ribbon-cutting celebration marking the occasion.

WXMI Fox Motors will focus more on the dealership side of their business.

"Fox Motors is one of the most recognized dealers in West Michigan, and so we feel very honored that they approached us and recognized us as the collision repair experts and wanted to make that partnership," said Nick Edwards, owner of Car Center Collision Repair.

Jerry Moore, Division Director for Fox Motors, noted the benefits of the partnership, saying, "It allows us to focus more on what we're really good at as service customers on the car dealership side. The collision businesses have become very exclusive to bigger groups, with big conglomerates coming together, similar to car dealerships."

Edwards emphasized Car Center Collision's readiness to handle various repairs and unlimited capacity to manage increased workload from the partnership. "We have enough work to take on much, much more than what is currently coming in right now," he said.

Regarding potential costs for customers, Moore pointed out that pricing is generally controlled by insurance companies and does not usually affect customers directly.

Car Center Collision aims to establish relationships with customers and assist them in making informed decisions. "We want to build a relationship with our guests and help them understand what's best for them, whether to make a claim or not," Edwards said.

Car Center Collision Repair has invested over $1 million into its Kentwood facility and looks forward to serving customers in conjunction with Fox Motors.

