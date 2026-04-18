Family remembers Samuel Sterling two years after he was struck and killed by an unmarked police cruiser.

WYOMING, Mich. — Friday, April 17 marks two years since 25-year-old Samuel Sterling died after being hit by an unmarked police cruiser following a chase, that started in Kentwood near 52nd and Eastern Avenue.

Law enforcement teams were in the area that day attempting to take Samuel Sterling into custody on outstanding warrants. He was struck by a vehicle driven by now-retired Michigan State Police Sgt. Brian Keely.

WXMI It has been 2 years since the death of Samuel Sterling.

Samuel Sterling's family continues to grieve his loss.

"I'm lost still. I'll always be lost, because that was my baby," Andrica Cage said.

"I feel the void, basically," Mykeia Sterling said. "Knowing that he's gonna be gone forever."

WXMI Samuel's Family put together a vigil for Samuel.

Charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter were brought against Keely, but the charges were dismissed in May 2025 by a federal judge. The Michigan Attorney General's Office has appealed that ruling, and that case is still pending.

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The Michigan Attorney General's Office provided a statement to FOX 17 regarding the appeal.

"We have long contended that the decision to remove this matter to Federal Court and, ultimately, the decision to dismiss the charges on Supremacy Clause grounds was erroneous and sets a dangerous precedent. It is critical that law enforcement is held accountable when they act unlawfully at the expense of the rights and lives of the members of the communities they are sworn to protect and serve."

Marc Curtis, Keely's attorney, also shared a statement with FOX 17.

"Renewed public messaging does not change those facts. This event in nothing more than an attempt to promote a false narrative that is inconsistent with the federal court ruling. The standard for law enforcement actions is reasonableness under rapidly evolving circumstances, not hindsight. That standard was met here. If Mr. Samuel Sterling would have simply complied with the task force officer's many commands and had not chosen to flee causing a significant risk to law enforcement and the surrounding innocent civilians; he would still be here with his family today. United States Marshals Service Task Force Officer Keely performed his duties that day with honor and integrity. Our team looks forward to challenging the Attorney General's Office's appeal to the 6th Circuit when the court deems proper."

WXMI On Saturday, the Sterling family will host a remembrance for Samuel.

Sterling's family wishes officers would have done something different.

"I understand. You know, as being an officer, you have a job, you have a duty. But I feel like the way that they went about that situation was not right at all," Mykeia Sterling said. "You could have did anything else besides hit him with a car. You know, you could have got out the car. You could have tased him things like that, especially with him being unarmed."

Samuel Sterling's family wants to remember him for the good he did.

"He helped everybody. I got people that walk up to me and say they played basketball with him, and he was a good guy. He'll feed you, he'll take his clothes off his back, regardless of who they were," Cage said.

"I just want him to know that I love him, and that I will always say his name, I will always be here for him, even though he's not here, but he's here in spirit," Myeika said.

On Saturday, the family is holding a remembrance of life vigil for Samuel. It will start at the Speedway gas station on 52nd and Easter, with a march to the Burger King, where Samuel was struck.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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