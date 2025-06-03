Parents of Samuel Sterling speak after case against Brian Keely dismissed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now-retired Michigan State Police Sergeant Brian Keely was initially charged in connection to the April 2024 death of Samuel Sterling.

That case was moved to federal court, and recently dismissed by a federal judge.

Tuesday, FOX 17 heard from Sterling's parents for the first time since the announcement.

"It's been a lot. It's been a whole lot. A lot of downs," Andrica Cage, Samuel Sterling's mother said.

Parents of Samuel Sterling speak after case dismissed against Brian Keely

Cage is still reeling after criminal charges against the state police sergeant who was driving a vehicle that hit her son were dropped. Samuel Sterling ultimately died from his injuries. Keely was attempting to apprehend him as part of a task force.

"This is crazy. I just…don't get it. How the system could continue letting us down," Cage said.

Father Michael Sterling believes there's one reason why retired sergeant Brian Keely will not face a trial in the death of their son.

"Color. Definitely color. If you're Black, they got a license to kill you. And nothing's going to be done about it," Michael Sterling said.

Cage grieves the loss of her son every day. He died on April 17, 2024.

"I'm ashamed by our justice system. I'm ashamed of the role our government plays in it. They should be ashamed of themselves," Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack said.

Womack says the dropping of the case does not sit well with the community.

"There are many that are hurt and disturbed about this case being thrown out," Womack said.

The family's civil attorney Ven Johnson says this situation is why civil lawsuits, like the one he is bringing forward, are needed.

"When you steer a car to the right in a setting like this... there is no question that this is a crime. It may not ever stand up in court. But those of us in the real world we know it's a crime," Johnson said.

Keely's attorney referred FOX 17 to a previous statement they released, which reads in part:

"We are grateful that the court recognized this case for what it truly was, a law enforcement officer doing his job in a high risk encounter with a known fugitive," attorney Marc Curtis said.

Michael Sterling called the judge's actions predictable.

"I already knew what that outcome was going to be. It was no surprise to me," Sterling said.

The family tells FOX 17 they are hopeful Attorney General Dana Nessel will appeal the case.

