ELECTION DAY: How to check your polling place

WYOMING, Mich — November 4th is election day for many West Michigan communities, but some polling places have recently changed, like in the city of Wyoming.

Our Wyoming neighborhood reporter, Waleed Alamleh, recently spoke with Wyoming city clerk Kelli Vandenburg about the consolidation of voting precincts from 30 to 18, and you can read that here.

The list for all 18 Wyoming precincts can be found below:

Ward 1, Precinct 1 – Godwin Physical Education Building

Ward 1, Precinct 2 – Ideal Park Activity Center

Ward 1, Precinct 3 – Gezon Parkway Fire Station Community Room

Ward 1, Precinct 4 – Sunset Park Church of God

Ward 1, Precinct 5 – Grand Rapids First Church

Ward 1, Precinct 6 – Together Church

Ward 2, Precinct 7 – Wyoming Public Library

Ward 2, Precinct 8 – Wyoming Senior Center

Ward 2, Precinct 9 – Pinery Park Lodge

Ward 2, Precinct 10 – Grace Christian University

Ward 2, Precinct 11 – Moose Lodge No. 763

Ward 2, Precinct 12 – Wesley Park Methodist Church

Ward 3, Precinct 13 – Grace Reformed Church

Ward 3, Precinct 14 – Calvary Christian Reformed

Ward 3, Precinct 15 – Christ Lutheran Church

Ward 3, Precinct 16 – Bethany United Reformed Church

Ward 3, Precinct 17 – Resurrection Life Church

Ward 3, Precinct 18 – Resurrection Life Church

There is a similar situation in Grand Rapids, where back in April the city commission voted 9-1 to approve reducing the number of voting precincts from 74 to 59 for future elections.

Anyone with an updated voting location also should have received a updated voting card in the mail with their updated location as well.

If you are in one of the consolidated precincts and do not know where to vote today, check out this link to Michigan.gov for finding your information.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube