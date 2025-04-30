Grand Rapids City Commission votes to reduce voting precincts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission voted 9-1 Tuesday night to approve a proposal that will reduce the number of voting precincts from 74 to 59 for future elections. The proposal sparked a lively discussion among commissioners and public commenters.

According to Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp, 57% of Grand Rapids voters cast their ballots before Election Day during the 2024 presidential election. He previously stated that the "proposal allowed for shifting resources to early and absentee voting while still ensuring all Grand Rapidians would maintain access to in-person election day locations throughout the city."

The proposal was supported by a few during public comment, including a spokesperson from the ACLU. However, many largely opposed the proposal, with organizations like the NAACP expressing their disapproval. Several residents also expressed concerns about the potential impact of reducing the number of precincts.

Opponents of the proposal voiced accusations of gerrymandering. Another commenter argued against the proposal, saying, “Reducing voting precincts is a direct form of voter suppression.”

Kelsey Perdue, a Third Ward City Commissioner, echoed the concerns about voter access. “This is a conversation about all — how is this impacting everyone and who might be left behind? Who might lose because of this situation?” she asked.

Commissioner Perdue made a motion to amend the ordinance to reduce the number of precincts to 63 instead of 59, but it did not gain support from the commission.

