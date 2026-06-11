CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wyoming couple's car struck in late-night neighborhood hit-and-run

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming couple is waiting to hear back from police after a driver veered onto their lawn, struck their parked car, and damaged several mailboxes before fleeing the scene. The incident was captured on a security camera that had been installed just one week earlier.

Austin Van Iwaarden and Lora Gable live on Boss Street in Wyoming. They said they were inside their home when the incident unfolded late Friday night.

"All of a sudden we hear a loud thud," Van Iwaarden said.

WXMI The driver drove onto the neighbors lawn, hitting their car, and multiple mailboxes afterwards.

The couple went outside and found a piece that had fallen off the suspect's car after it drove onto their lawn and struck Lora's car in the driveway.

"So we came out to the living room, and we noticed there was something in the yard, and we couldn't figure out what it was," Van Iwaarden said.

WATCH: FULL VIDEO OF DRIVER HITTING CAR

Wyoming Crash Full Video

The camera captured the entire incident. Austin said he had installed it just days before.

"I actually just set that camera up one week prior to this incident, and I had my father over here a couple days after I installed it. He looked at it and said, 'Wonder what would you ever need those for?' And then, sure enough, one week later, this crazy un-explainable scenario happens," Van Iwaarden said.

Austin walked me through the damage to Lora's car.

"He hit the front corner of this car, just like indenting it, so it kind of messed with the wheel. It makes it a little shaky when I'm driving it. Additionally, I can't open the front door all the way anymore," Gable said.

WXMI The car was parked in the driveway, when the driver drove on the lawn and hit.

Security footage shows the driver backing up and pulling away — but instead of heading toward the Clyde Park Avenue exit, the driver turned into the cul-de-sac.

"We saw him proceed down the street, he hit a few mailboxes, and from there he turned around, he sped up and kind of swerved a little," Gable said.

WXMI Neighbors inside the home say the mailbox was knocked into their next door neighbors lawn.

Neighbors say their mailbox was not only damaged, but found in their next-door neighbor's lawn the following morning.

The direction the driver came from added to the couple's confusion about the incident.

"We're used to people turning in all the time. We're the first house on the left, so we're the natural turn-in driveway, but the curious thing about this incident is he came from the cul-de-sac, he was coming from the dead end, then turned into the driveway," Van Iwaarden said.

Austin and Lora filed a police report. The Wyoming Police Department is still investigating and encourages anyone with information to contact the department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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