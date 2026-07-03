Byron Township firefighters battling the heat and fires amid blistering temperatures

BYRON TWP., Mich. — Firefighters in Byron Township are battling more than just fires this week — they're working through the heat wave that's been sweeping across the state.

Byron Township Fire Chief Bryan Looman said the job doesn't stop, no matter the temperature.

"We still have to respond to everything that we do when the weather's nice, or when the weather's cold," Looman said.

WXMI Firefighters are battling more than fires this week amid the heat.

The heat, he said, creates an added physical toll on crews.

"You're in the same situation no matter what the weather is. We do the same job no matter what. So the heat just adds another element that is hard on your body, and it makes it where your body tires out a lot quicker," Looman said.

The equipment firefighters wear every day makes the challenge even greater. Looman described the layers involved.

WXMI The gear all together adds over 30 pounds for firefighters.

"With the turnout gear alone, it's it's heavier than what you would like a winter coat would be it also has like a they have a vapor barrier built in too, so it kind of tends to hold everything in. I mean, it's designed to protect you from high heat environments," Looman said. "We have the gloves that we put on as well, and then on top of that we have this air pack that we'll put on our back that weighs another 20-25 pounds 30 pounds."

Crews dealt with those conditions Wednesday when they responded to an accident on US 131.

"On the highway wearing the gear alone, without having any fire nearby, that alone is tough. You're standing on hot pavement, out in the middle of the sun. It makes the job more difficult for sure," Looman said.

WXMI The turnout gear is multi-layered to protect against fires.

To manage the heat, the department has adjusted how shifts operate by leaning on neighboring agencies for additional personnel.

"It's usually going to be neighboring departments, neighboring agencies. You're a little more reliant on the neighbors to come provide personnel to assist you. We actually had a fire this past Saturday, we ended up with four different departments there," Looman said.

WATCH:Byron Township firefighters battling the heat and fires amid blistering temperatures

That mutual aid has been especially important with the heat and the brand-new Byron Township Fire Station 2 that opened up in September of 2025.

"The benefit for our area, is we have a lot of agencies around us that are quick to help and quick to send people, so it's not like we're waiting a long time to get additional help, pretty much we call for them and they're on their way," Looman said.

WXMI Byron TWP. firetrucks

Through it all, keeping his firefighters safe remains Looman's top priority.

"Take their vital signs, get them some water, and let them rest for a little bit before we try to work them again," Looman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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