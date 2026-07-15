Byron Township bans e-bikes and scooters from sidewalks starting Wednesday

BYRON TWP., Mich. — E-bikes, e-scooters, and other motorized and electric vehicles are no longer allowed on sidewalks or pathways in Byron Township starting Wednesday.

The new ordinance comes after neighbors raised concerns about riders traveling at dangerous speeds on sidewalks near busy corridors like 84th Street.

WXMI E-scooters, E-bikes, and other motorized or electric vehicles are now banned from sidewalks and pathways.

David Phillips, a Byron Township neighbor who rides a scooter himself, said the behavior of some riders has become a serious problem.

"They'll have a buddy on with them and they'll ride up and down the sidewalks at 30 miles an hour or 40 miles an hour. People have to look out for them because they're not looking out for the people," Phillips said.

WXMI David has lived in Byron TWP. for almost four years riding his scooter with no issues during that time. But noticing others have become more belligerent on the roads.

Brant Widdis, owner of the Bike Doctor on 84th Street, said he has witnessed similar dangerous behavior firsthand.

"It's kind of crazy because somebody will walk out, especially the storefront across the road on the big sidewalk, and I'll see somebody on a scooter hauling at 40, 50 miles an hour potentially on those scooters, and there's somebody walking out of a door. "Widdis said.

WXMI The Bike Doctor on 84th and Freeland Avenue has seen many close calls for those riding E-Bikes and E-scooters.

Byron Township board members addressed the issue on their website, stating:

"The new ordinance is designed to improve safety for pedestrians by prohibiting the operation of golf carts, e-bikes, motorized scooters, ATV's, ORV's, motorcycles, mopeds, and other motorized vehicles on township sidewalks and pathways. The ordinance does provide exceptions for motorized wheelchairs.

"Traditional, non-motorized bicycles will continue to be allowed on sidewalks and pathways. However, riders must travel at a reasonable and prudent speed and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and vehicles at crossings and intersections. If you have kids that are riding e-bikes, please advise them of this new ordinance, and no one without a valid driver’s license is allowed behind the wheel of a golf cart under any circumstances. These changes are intended to enhance safety and ensure sidewalks and pathways remain accessible and enjoyable for pedestrians, cyclists, and all users. Disregard of this ordinance could result in a citation and fine from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

At a Monday, June 13 meeting, an amendment to the ordinance was passed, clarifying the impact on those using motorized wheelchairs as defined by the ADA act.

The ordinance reads says those persons: "May use other power driven mobility devices on sidewalks and pathways in the Township, provided that such person either (i) possesses a valid , State-issued disability parking placard or card, (ii) possesses a State-issued proof of disability, (iii) or can provide a township official or law enforcement officer, upon request, a credible verbal assurance of a mobility disability, as defined by the ADA."

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said it has seen an increase in related incidents across the county this summer.

"It's just emerging a lot faster than it has in years past," Sgt. Scott Dietrich said. "Now you're dealing with people getting clipped by handlebars, people crashing into other people, people crossing sidewalks over the street and not stopping for vehicles."

WXMI 84th street is one of the areas many neighbors complaints have a rised from.

Widdis supports the ordinance and its enforcement, though he hopes it can be made more specific.

"I believe that we need to crack down on that. We need to keep people safe," Widdis said. "The ordinance is pretty broad, but yet I hope that this brings a lot more awareness to even the families, the parents of these children that are out here riding like fools."

Phillips said he has not yet formed a firm opinion on the ordinance but said safety remains his top concern.

WXMI These ordinance signs will be placed around the TWP.

"It's almost like they're saying, well, put them out in the street with the cars and stuff, and that's not safe, you know. So it's kind of a tough situation," Phillips said.

Signs will be posted throughout Byron Township this week to inform residents of the new rule.

Safety tips for riders as injuries rise:

Children under 16 should not operate or ride motorized or e-scooters, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Corewell Health confirmed law enforcement reporting that injuries are on the rise.

For those who do ride, Corewell Health offered these safety tips:

Always wear a helmet.

The helmet should be properly fitted and worn.

Make sure the helmet is certified for higher speeds with increased head coverage.

Follow the rules of the road, don't wear earbuds and don't use your phone.

Increase visibility by wearing reflective gear or brighter colors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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