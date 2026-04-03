Buist Community Assistance Center helps West Michigan families afford Easter dinner amid rising costs

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — With rising costs at grocery stores, Easter dinner may look different for many in West Michigan, but the Buist Community Assistance Center is providing essentials for those in need.

"In total, in 2025 that was over 33,000 people, over 12,000 of whom are kids," said Trudy Ender, Director of Development for Buist. "And so that really hits to the heart of us. We never want to see anyone hungry, let alone our kiddos."

WXMI The center has been around for nearly two decades now supporting West Michigan neighbors.

The nonprofit saw an increase of 850 people in 2025 as grocery prices continue to climb.

Heleno Montenegro and his daughter Cecilia have lived in West Michigan for five years. Heleno Montenegro was a pastor in Brazil before his calling brought his family to the United States.

"I was ordained in 1999 and I pastored. I felt that calling from God to be a pastor and to take care of his church. So only around five years ago, God gave me the opportunity to go further in my studies," Heleno Montenegro said.

WXMI The Montenegro family shopping for their Easter dinner.

The Montenegro family celebrates Easter every year as if they were back in their home country of Brazil, continuing their traditions thanks to the support they receive from the Buist Community Assistance Center.

"I just really like the food and remembering Christ, and his resurrection. And spending time lots of your families also really good," Cecilia Montenegro said.

And thanks to the support they receive from Buist, the family is able to host and extend the Easter fun to others. With plans to host a family from Honduras on this Easter Sunday.

"We came this afternoon to get some food," Heleno said. "Definitely it was going to be part of our celebration and dinner time."

The assistance is needed all year round for the family, but especially during this time.

"We have a limited budget here," Heleno said. " As a foreigner and as a (seminary) student, I cannot work here. So it's even important for us to have that support coming from this community."

WXMI The support the Montenegro's are receiving from Buist has helped them continue their Easter traditions.

Giving back remains important to the pantry, especially during the holidays.

"We're getting more people in the door, and that way more food out. But we don't want to keep it. We want it to get into the hands and hearts of our friends and neighbors," Ender said.

"This place that has been a blessing, not only for our families, but for many families who are in need," Heleno Montenegro said.

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