$1.77 billion sale of Spartannash is complete

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — SpartanNash has completed its $1.77 billion acquisition by C&S Wholesale Grocers, the New Hampshire-based grocery chain announced this week.

The merger, first announced in June, brings together two industry-leading companies with the goal of better serving customers across the country. The combined company now employs more than 30,000 people and operates nearly 60 distribution centers nationwide.

C&S Wholesale Grocers expects the increased scale of the company to allow it to compete more effectively with big box retailers.

SpartanNash

The deal was valued at more than 52% above SpartanNash's stock trading price when the merger was first announced. The combined distribution centers support roughly 10,000 independent retail locations and more than 200 corporately run stores.

C&S promised the deal would lead to better efficiency, with hopes of enabling lower prices for customers. The company emphasized its commitment to supporting independent retailers in competing against larger chains.

The deal was one of two mergers announced in 2025 impacting West Michigan-based companies. W.K. Kellogg, the home of many iconic breakfast cereals in Battle Creek, is being bought up by an Italian candy maker.

SpartanNash itself was the result of a 2013 merger between Spartan Stores and the Nash Finch Company. The Byron Township-based company had been a significant player in the Midwest grocery distribution market before this latest acquisition.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

