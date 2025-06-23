SpartanNash set to merge into New Hampshire-based grocery chain

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — SpartanNash, the West Michigan-based retail grocery story chain and food distribution service, is being sold in a $1.77 billion deal.

The Byron Township company will merge with C&S Wholesale Grocers near the end of 2025. The deal announced on Monday will result in a company that operates just under 60 distribution centers across the U.S.

Currently those centers support roughly 10,000 independent retail locations and more than 200 corporately run stores.

The merger valued SpartanNash more than 52 percent above its stock's trading price at the close of the markets on Friday.

C&S promises the deal with lead to better efficiency and scale, with the hope that will allow for lower prices.

"At C&S, we have a legacy of braggingly happy customers, and our team members strive every day to take care of our customers' stores as if they are our own," said C&S Chief Executive Officer Eric Winn in a release.

"There will be exciting new career opportunities for our people and a continued commitment to a People First culture," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsa. "For our customers, this transaction creates the necessary scale, efficiency and purchasing power needed to enable independent retailers to compete more effectively with larger big box chains."

Sarsa called local grocery stores essential pillars, but neither company addressed what impact of the merger could be on its stores.

SpartanNash itself is a result of 2013 merger between Spartan Stores and the Nash Finch Company.

The deal still needs regulatory approval and sign off from SpartanNash shareholders.

