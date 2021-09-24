Woman found dead during Mount Pleasant assault investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A woman was found dead while state troopers conducted a search warrant in Mount Pleasant this week.

Michigan State Police say troopers responded to reports of assault on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in which the victim was severely injured, adding investigations led them to a Union Township residence where the suspect was located.

The suspect and two others reportedly took off in a vehicle when MSP attempted to contact them on Thursday, Sept. 23. We’re told the suspect then became involved in a crash. Two of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

MSP searched the suspect’s home and discovered the deceased woman, authorities say, adding two of the aforementioned men were considered suspects in the woman’s death.

The suspected homicide is not believed to be a random act.

MSP says the two suspects, described as a 20-year-old and 19-year-old from Mount Pleasant, are currently in the Isabella County Jail.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube