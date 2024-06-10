Woman charged with filing false report in connection to school threat in court

WYOMING, Mich. — Nikole Pipoly is accused of making a false police report when she said a man threatened to shoot up Godfrey Lee Schools back in May. It prompted a closure of the district.

Monday, June 10th she was arraigned in Wyoming District Court.

Pipoly entered a plea of not guilty. Her bond is set at $5,000.

FOX 17 spoke with the man accused of making the school threat, Nicholas Surman.

Police report documents show that the call where Nikole claimed the threat was made never showed up on Surman's phone records.

Pipoly, according to the police report, backtracked her story to police.

Pipoly is charged with a misdemeanor, much to the disappointment of the man who says he was wrongfully accused.

“I was a little disappointed that the charge is a misdemeanor just because…uhm..it’s such a serious thing to make a false report related to a school especially with the kind of things that we’re going through in today’s society,” Nicholas Surman said.

Nicholas Surman has never been charged with any crime in connection to this investigation.

Pipoly was working in Godfrey Lee Public Schools as a contracted employee as a social worker. She is no longer working in Godfrey Lee Public Schools buildings and is no longer employed as a social worker at the Family Outreach Center of Grand Rapids.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube