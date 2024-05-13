Godfrey-Lee Public Schools closed for threat

WYOMING, Mich. — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools will be closed, district-wide, Monday after a threat was made. No staff or students should report to campus.

Wyoming Police are investigating.

The safety and well-being of our students and our staff is our top priority and we take all threats seriously. We are waiting for further information from law enforcement before clearing our staff, students, and community to return to our campuses. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

—Dr. Arnetta Thompson, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent

Superintendent Dr. Arnetta Thompson says the administrative team, school security, and local law enforcement were able to take immediate action due to the quick reporting of a staff member.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will publish updates here, on air, and in the FOX 17 App.