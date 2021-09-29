Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman charged for allegedly threatening Congressman Upton in voicemail

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Fred Upton in 2018 file photo.jpeg
Posted at 4:06 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 16:06:58-04

(WXMI) — Congressman Fred Upton received a violent threat over the phone earlier this month, according to a federal indictment from the U.S. District Court – Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.

The indictment says Donna Marie Royal has been charged for reportedly leaving a threatening voicemail with Upton’s Kalamazoo office on or around Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The alleged message said, “I’m going to warn you one more time to leave [name censored] alone or you will be put away and murdered. . . . And leave her the [expletive] alone or you will be shot in the [expletive] head.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month