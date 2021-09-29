Woman charged for allegedly threatening Congressman Upton in voicemail

(WXMI) — Congressman Fred Upton received a violent threat over the phone earlier this month, according to a federal indictment from the U.S. District Court – Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.

The indictment says Donna Marie Royal has been charged for reportedly leaving a threatening voicemail with Upton’s Kalamazoo office on or around Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The alleged message said, “I’m going to warn you one more time to leave [name censored] alone or you will be put away and murdered. . . . And leave her the [expletive] alone or you will be shot in the [expletive] head.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube