Whitecaps reveal wild new ballpark menu featuring a fried pickle quesadilla and Dubai chocolate ice cream

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Grabbing a hotdog and some peanuts at a ballpark is as much a part of the experience as the baseball game itself for some fans, and at Whitecaps games this year, there are some wild new choices.

Every season, the Whitecaps revamp their park menu. The winner of this year’s Fan Food Vote is the fried pickle quesadilla.

The dish is a creation by Liz Emery, a Georgetown Township librarian who thought there was a lack of pickle options and decided to do something about it.

"I mean, there was a lot of great competition, and so I didn't really expect to win, but turns out, everybody else loves pickles just as much as I do, so I was really excited," Emery said.

I got a sneak peek in mid-March at some of the other new items making the final cut. The menu includes bite-sized battered walleye, a SPAM hotdog, and popular Dubai chocolate soft serve ice cream.

The months-long journey to help fans cheer on the Whitecaps with a treat in hand began earlier this year. In February, I got a first look at the GFS Test Kitchen in Grand Rapids, where brainstormed options were put to the ultimate test. Fans also got to weigh in on their favorite ideas before the list was chopped down for the final cut.

For those who want to stick to ballpark staples, the team is introducing the Wave and Save menu this season. It features eight items, including hot dogs, chips, and popcorn, for $5 each.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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