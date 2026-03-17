COMSTOCK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps are rolling out a new menu designed to make a trip to the ballpark more affordable for families this summer.

LMCU Ballpark is introducing the Wave and Save menu, featuring 8 items priced at just $5 each. The offerings include hot dogs, chips and cheese, fries, popcorn, cups, sodas, and ice cream.

WATCH: West Michigan Whitecaps introduce Wave and Save menu with 8 ballpark items for just $5

West Michigan Whitecaps introduce Wave and Save menu with 8 ballpark items for just $5

Ben Love, who spoke with Fox 17 News at the ballpark, said the idea came straight from the fans.

"We have a menu crafted with the fans in mind," Love said. "Catch the wave of saving. We're introducing our Wave and Save menu, which is 8 great items for just $5 here at the ballpark. It really helps keep the ballpark experience affordable for all of those that come out."

Love said the classic concession staples are a big part of the appeal.

"Everybody, when they come out to the game, they want a hot dog, they want some chips and cheese, or they want a bucket of fries, and if we can keep it at an affordable price point for all families to enjoy, that's our ultimate goal," Love said.

The menu was developed in response to fan feedback gathered through postgame surveys.

"It came directly from our fans. We do postgame surveys throughout the years. In the last couple of years we've heard from our fans that they would like to see some more affordable menu options. And as we look through different ways of doing that, this is just one great idea that we had and we wanted to introduce to our fans this summer," Love said.

The Whitecaps home opener is April 7 at 6:35 p.m.

The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica championship ring to celebrate the 2025 championship.

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