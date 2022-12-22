What to check on your vehicle before driving in the snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The next few days will have some dangerous conditions out on the roads with travel not at all advised on Friday.

But if it's necessary for you to go out, experts say there are some things to be aware of when it comes to your car.

FOX 17 caught up with Stefan Hansen, manager of the O'Reilly Auto Parts off Plainfield Avenue to get a few tips about prepping travel in snowy and frigid conditions.

He says to make sure you have snow brushes and make sure your windshield wipers are in good condition, as well as to check your fluids including brake, coolant and power steering.

"Making sure your oil is in check, making sure your brake fluid is in check. Because sometimes with those older vehicles, you're going to want to make sure that they got enough fluids in them to make sure they're keeping going for you so you're not stranded on the side of the road," said Hansen.

Hansen also says to make sure to check your tire pressure and your battery before hitting the road.

"So during the colder weather, the temperature can definitely deflate your tire a lot more. So in that event, you're going to want to make sure if you do want to stop somewhere that has either like a tire pressure check, or even services around the area," said Hansen. "I would say that another thing is to check their batteries. So I know a lot of cars may be sitting out in the winter. But we do offer a service here that we will change out your batteries, depending on the year make and model the vehicle. And then it's easy, quick service."

When it comes to your vehicle's engine, there are considerations to keep in mind as well.

"Block heaters, we can definitely order those in if they do need them. It definitely is recommended if you do want to do that so your engine isn't starting up so cold. And especially if it gets colder us being in Michigan, it does make it tougher on that kind of engine strain. So the more prepared you are, at least with an engine block heater, it's going to warm up that engine quicker," Hansen told FOX 17.

And while salt will be used on roads and sidewalks, he says it's not a bad idea to get a couple bags to keep in your trunk to help weigh down vehicles with rear or front-wheel drive to help with traction.

Above all, if you do need to travel, take your time.

"Definitely go slow, don't ride anybody. Because that's the last thing we want to have as an accident from somebody tailgating or anything like that on the roads right now," said Hansen. "Just make sure you're going at your own pace and you're not causing harm to anybody else on the road."

