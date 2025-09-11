What is Rhino enterovirus? Know the symptoms of respiratory illness spreading in West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich — With school back in session and the seasons changing, illnesses are spreading across West Michigan. Along with hand, foot and mouth disease and an increase in COVID-19 cases, health experts say another virus is on the rise: rhino-enterovirus.

“Late summer, early fall, is when we see a big spike in these types of illnesses. So it's very prevalent right now in the community,” said Melissa Hultman, a pediatric physician assistant with Corewell Health.

Hultman said rhino-enterovirus is made up of two different viruses in the same family. “They actually cause respiratory illness, which is one of the most common causes of the common cold,” she said.

Symptoms include runny nose, sore throat, cough, congestion, headache, fever, fatigue and muscle aches. In more severe cases, it can also cause vomiting or diarrhea.

If left untreated, Hultman said the virus can progress into pneumonia or even meningitis. She recommends over-the-counter remedies and pain relievers like Tylenol, but said there are situations where families should seek professional care.

“Usually I would say, if fever is not managed with a Tylenol or Motrin, they're not keeping down fluids, if they're not having like, regular wet diapers or not going to the bathroom very often they're starting to dehydrate, or if they have any respiratory distress, so if they're coughing and having trouble catching their breath,” she said.

Hultman’s advice: practice good hand hygiene, disinfect surfaces often and stay home when sick. The virus can spread before symptoms even begin.

She said rhino-enterovirus typically runs its course in one to two weeks. Parents should also be mindful about when children return to school.

“Most schools and daycares have their own policy, but usually what we'd say for guidelines would be like, 24 hours fever free, if they're kind of respiratory symptoms are improving when we're not coughing and sneezing so much, so it would reduce the spread. Also, if vomiting has stopped and diarrhea has improved,” Hultman said.

She also recommends considering the flu vaccine as a step families can take now to stay healthy this season.

