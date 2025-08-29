Hand, foot and mouth cases rising in West Michigan as school resumes

KENT COUNTY, Mich — With students back in classrooms, health providers are seeing more viral illnesses spread indoors. A West Michigan pediatrician says hand, foot and mouth disease is making the rounds.

“Hand, Foot and Mouth is definitely spreading, like we’ve been seeing cases in the office out here in Grand Haven every day for the last couple weeks,” said Dr. Ben Tift, a pediatrician with Corewell Health.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is most common in late summer and early fall. It often spreads in day cares and preschools among young children, but adults can get it, too.

Tift said the illness typically starts as an upper respiratory infection before the telltale rash appears.

“The rash itself typically presents on the hands, the feet, the bottom area, like the buttocks area, and then also inside the mouth, sometimes those little red dots, but other times as like little blisters.”

For painful lesions, Tift recommends Tylenol or Motrin. Because it’s a viral infection, patients generally have to let it run its course, which he said usually takes about a week. Good hand hygiene can help reduce the risk of getting sick.

Looking ahead, Tift said it’s time to start thinking about flu shots. He recommends getting vaccinated in September and October as fall ramps up.

Here are a few more tips from Dr. Tift on how to have a healthy school year:

*Prioritize a well-child exam or physical for your child

*Focus on nutrition and be sure to incorporate a good protein source with breakfast

*Get a good night's sleep. Dr. Tift recommends turning off screens an hour before bed.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

