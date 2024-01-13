West Michigan Road Commissions give updates for drivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The winter storm blanked West Michigan with several inches of snow. Road conditions are sloppy especially in neighborhoods that aren't plowed yet.

Most road commissions are set to be working around the clock to keep the streets clear, they have to prioritize which streets see maintenance crews first.

Generally, the difference county road commissions will emphasize clearing roads which see the most traffic. Highways will get more frequent attention than a cul-de-sac.

We have a full guide on how road commissions keep the roads clear HERE.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube