Michigan native captures iconic shot above Rose Bowl

IONIA, Mich. — Michigan football is preparing to take on Washington in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday, but one man from Michigan is still reeling from his experience at the semifinal game.

Tyler Leipprandt attended the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California with his brother.

It’s there where he met one of his 2024 goals just about as fast as one can, and he did so even before the game started.

“Like, this is my number one thing on my bucket list, so I’m gonna do everything I can to get it,” Leipprandt said.

From high above the Rose Bowl, the Michigan native who grew up in Ionia got to hang out the side of a helicopter.

That’s where he captured the now-viral moment shown below— a B-2 bomber flying over a sea of crimson and, of course, maize and blue.

There is a temporary flight restriction of five miles around the stadium during events like this, but you can be over it.

“So, as long as you’re above that 3,000 feet, you’re good, except for you got to talk to air traffic control,” Leipprandt explained.

It takes coordination on several fronts, accompanied by a lot of patience, to get this perfect shot.

Leipprandt’s shot was so good that ESPN’s post sharing the photo has more likes than its post announcing the Wolverines won the Rose Bowl.

“Just to share a view that someone might not ever see,” Leipprandt said about why his photo ended up going viral.

He says that has been his mission from the beginning. His website showcases his work— capturing both major sporting events and the natural beauty that can be found throughout every corner of the state.

“I do work for Michigan state parks. I’m a contracted photographer with them, and so, all the West Coast parks. We hit up Holland, Duck Lake, Warren Dunes,” he explained.

And now, looking at his iconic shot, it’s hard for him to say what’s in store.

“That’s a tough question…January 1, 2024, I get the top of my bucket list shot. Like, where do you go from there?” Leipprandt said.

