West Michigan flood warnings to continue through weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High water levels and flooding issues will likely remain a concern throughout West Michigan at least through the weekend.

The city of Grand Rapids posted a warning to its Facebook page Thursday afternoon— discouraging people to use the Grand River for recreation because of the high water levels.

The post said anglers and people using watercraft should stay away from the river until the water recedes to normal flow, which will likely happen by the end of next week.

Additionally, parts of Ah-Nab-Awen, Fish Ladder and Riverside parks may also remain closed due to flooding.

"With the increased volume of water is an increased speed, and the impact on somebody walking or falling into that river is great," Battalion Chief Richard Clark with the Grand Rapids Fire Department explained to FOX 17 Thursday. "And for us, the water moving faster means that the boats are slower going up river. It's a lot more dangerous on our guys to try and get in there and capture them and get them to safety with water moving so fast."

One major flood zone is in Comstock Park where the river is expected to crest above 16 feet sometime this weekend— that's around the same level as when the river flooded back in May 2020.

The Grand River is nearing 14 feet in Comstock Park with moderate flooding possible as of Thursday evening.

Parts of the river are in a minor flooding stage in Ada and Lowell, while Buck Creek in Grandville and the Thornapple River in Caldeonia are also in minor flooding stages.

Meanwhile, a now-abandoned pickup truck continues to float in the Grand River near the 28th Street exit of I-96.

The Kalamazoo Growlers said Thursday morning they are "officially underwater."

The Northwoods League Baseball team posted several pictures to Facebook that show a significant amount of flooding at their home field— Homer Stryker Field— which is on Mills Street in Kalamazoo and right along the Kalamazoo River.

The Growlers' season doesn't officially start until the end of May so the flooding shouldn't impact their games, but it will take at least a few days for the water to drain.

