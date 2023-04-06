Two rescued, truck stuck in Grand River until floodwaters recede

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — If you've been driving along I-196 in the last few days, you may have noticed a truck stuck in the Grand River near the 28th St exit.

Don't worry— both the driver and the child with him were able to get out— but Kent County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 the truck will have to stay stranded for now.

It happened Tuesday. Grandville Police were called to Indian Mounds Dr to help the pair.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

The river levels and currents have been on the rise lately— it is spring, after all; the snow melts and rainfalls make for dangerous river conditions. The truck's driver wasn't able to navigate out of the flooded part of the road before the river started to take control.

The county's Marine Patrol made the call to leave the truck in the river until waters recede. Despite their best efforts, it was too dangerous to deploy the equipment needed to get it out.

About 12" of the roof can be seen poking up out of the water, prompting several follow-up 911 calls from concerned passersby.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

According to FOX 17 meteorologists, warm weather coming the next few days will help, but river levels are at about 17'— a full 7" over where they were sitting at the end of March.

Areas experiencing flooding should expect waters to stay high through at least the weekend. The National Weather Service says a Flood Warning is in effect for several areas in the last 48 hours, including the Grand River until further notice, and the Thornapple River until Sunday night.

NOAA

You can lose control of your vehicle in even just a few inches of water, so— no matter your experience level— authorities ask everyone to stay away from flooded roads. If not for your own safety, but for those who would have to come rescue stranded drivers.