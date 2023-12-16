Weekend Events (Dec. 16-17)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association is putting the holidays on ice… literally! The holiday ice revue features talented skaters under the lights performing featured numbers from Broadway and Elvis Presley. It's happening at the wings event center today at 2:30 and 7 p.M. Tickets range from 15 to 20 dollars - children 5 and under are free. Get them at the box office or on their website.

There will be a very special signing Santa visit today at deaf and hard of hearing services at the SOMI Unified Sports and Inclusion Center. This is the 14th year Santa will be signing with his young guests, but that’s not all. There will be plenty of other interpreters, crafts, activities and two signed story times. It’s happening today from 10am-1pm – you are asked to pre-register .. Head to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service's websiteor the Signing Santa Facebook page to learn more.

It’s your last chance to visit the Muskegon Railroad Historical Society’s holiday open house. The Christmas village is made up of dozens of beautiful buildings lit up for the season — complete with a Christmas train passing through. Bring the kids and enjoy the magic from 10am-3pm. It’s totally free, but donations are gladly accepted.

The "Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ Concert Series" concludes its 2023 season today at the Grand Rapids Public Museum with themed holiday classics. Crystal falls organist, David Wickerham will perform all the favorites like jingle bells, silent night, the first noel and more. The show is today, and it’s $20 per person. Head to their website to get yours.

If this season isn’t magical enough for you, we’ve got you covered with mind blowing tricks, comedy, and lots of audience participation! Local magician Trino presents the "Amaze and Amuse Modern Day Magic Show Christmas Spectacular" at the Wealthy Theater in Grand Rapids this weekend. The family-friendly show features Trino and Will Juggle. There's two shows today at 4:30 and 7 p.M. Tickets are 30 or 4 tickets for 100. Vip tickets will get you in the first two rows and you'll get a deck of cards. Those start at $40 bucks.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube