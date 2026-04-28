“We were shocked”: Grand Rapids neighbors react to library shutdown and reopening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighbors across Kent County are regaining access to a key community resource after a ransomware attack forced widespread library closures, but questions about data security persist.

The Kent District Library system shut down all 24 of its branches Friday following the network outage. Officials said Monday they quickly launched an investigation while working to restore services.

By Tuesday, four locations had reopened with limited hours and resources. For many residents, the reopening is a welcome relief.

Grandmother Tonia Bertolini said she had attempted multiple times earlier in the week to visit the Plainfield Township Branch with her grandson before finally gaining access Tuesday afternoon.

“We were shocked they were closed to begin with,” Bertolini said. “Then we were like, wow, this is great, they’re finally open and we can go in, get our books.”

Despite the excitement, concerns about personal data linger.

“Addresses, phone numbers, my license is in there,” Bertolini said. “I’m really concerned. I’m wondering where that’s going to go.”

The library system says they are diligently investigating this matter with the assistance of third-party digital forensic and cybersecurity specialists. Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

As for which KDL locations will be open this week, click here for the latest updates.

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