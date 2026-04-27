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Kent District Library remains closed while responding to network outage

Kent District Library
Kent District Library
Kent District Library
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KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library is now closed for a fourth day in connection to a network outage.

The closure was first reported on Friday, April 24. All 22 locations are listed as being closed until Tuesday online.

On their website, KDL says online services like Libby, hoopla and Kanopy are still available.

The outage has impacted the free ticket registration for the "On the Same Page" ticket registration featuring author Kristin Hannah. Registration has now been pushed to May 4. The event date, June 9, has not changed.

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