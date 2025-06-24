WATER SAFETY: Keeping water fun safe for kids

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As the weather heats up and families plan outings to the lake or pool, it's crucial to prioritize water safety, especially for children. With kids spending more time around water during this summer season, experts remind parents and guardians to ensure safety measures are in place.

Drowning is the leading cause of death among children under 4, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Constant supervision, you want to be within arm's reach," says Holly Alway, injury prevention coordinator at Trinity Health Muskegon. "It only takes a second for something to go wrong."

The CDC recommends always using the buddy system, which involves never allowing children to swim alone. Also, swimming in natural waters, like lakes and rivers, poses different risks compared to pools. For instance, Allway notes, the color of a child's swimsuit can aid visibility, making bright colors essential for tracking them in lakes and rivers. It's not so important in the clear water in swimming pools.

Life jackets are a vital safety measure for kids around water.

"Anywhere you're around water, make sure the kids have the life jackets on, because the life jacket that's not worn doesn't do any good when your kid falls in the water," says Alway. "You do want to make sure that life jackets have that US Coast Guard approval that will be included in the label on the life jacket. I know it's crazy to say, but they make essentially counterfeit life jackets, and you can buy them on certain websites."

Remember, floaties and water wings are not substitutes for proper life jackets.

In addition to safety gear, water temperatures must also be monitored. The National Weather Service reports that the water temperature off Holland is currently only 60 degrees. Any water below 65 to 70 degrees can be a shock to the body.

The Red Cross has a comprehensive page about water safety for kids: Click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

