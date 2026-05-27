Walker shooting suspect appears in court, 2 victims in stable condition

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department says the suspect involved in a shooting has appeared in court Wednesday. Officials say the suspect, 50-year-old Mario Martinez-Cruz, was arraigned on the following charges:



2 counts of Assault with Intent to Murder

Weapons: Firearms discharge in/at building causing injury

Weapons: Felony Firearm

Officers were dispatched to the Friday night shooting to the area of a hotel on 3-Mile Road. Both victims of the shooting are in the hospital and are in stable condition.

Walker Northview Comstock Park POLICE: 2 people injured in shooting near hotel in Walker James Lewis

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