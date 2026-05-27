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Walker shooting suspect appears in court, 2 victims in stable condition

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Walker Police Department
A Walker Police Department vehicle is pictured
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WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department says the suspect involved in a shooting has appeared in court Wednesday. Officials say the suspect, 50-year-old Mario Martinez-Cruz, was arraigned on the following charges:

  • 2 counts of Assault with Intent to Murder
  • Weapons: Firearms discharge in/at building causing injury
  • Weapons: Felony Firearm

Officers were dispatched to the Friday night shooting to the area of a hotel on 3-Mile Road. Both victims of the shooting are in the hospital and are in stable condition.

Walker police 01202025

Walker Northview Comstock Park

POLICE: 2 people injured in shooting near hotel in Walker

James Lewis

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