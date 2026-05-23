POLICE: 2 people injured in shooting near hotel in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured near the Travelodge Hotel after 10:00 P.M. Friday night.
Officers were dispatched to the hotel on 3-Mile Road and found a 47-year-old man from Wyoming and a 54-year-old man from Grand Rapids. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 50-year-old Grand Rapids man is a person of interest in the shooting, and was taken into custody without incident. The person is lodged at the Kent County Jail, and charges for the case are being reviewed.