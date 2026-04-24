SALES SAFARI: Grand Rapids YMCA White Elephant Sale starts Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's a sales safari!

The Grand Rapids Y Service Club's major fundraiser starts on Friday, April 24th and offers a wide variety of deals for shoppers looking to make a donation to the YMCA.

2026 WHITE ELEPHANT SALE



WHERE

4273 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 4932

WHEN

Friday, April 24

Early Bird: 8:00 am - 9:30 am - $10.00

Free: 9:30 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 25

Free: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Since 1937, the sale provides a wide variety of choices from home and office furniture, to hardware, sporting equipment, clothing and a lot more!

According ot the Grand Rapids YMCA, all profits, after operating expenses, go to TMCA Camp Manitou-Lin to help support special capital projects. With over $2 million donated over 89 years. Some projects supported through these sales include making waterfront accessible for special needs campers, upgrading the ropes courses, outdoor cooking pavilion, and the launch of the Willem Center education building.

For over 99 years the Grand Rapids YMCA Service Club has been supporting the community.

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