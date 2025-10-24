Ribbon cutting marks end of construction on Fruit Ridge Avenue

WALKER, Mich. — A joyous celebration in Walker on Friday marked the end of construction on a major project to replace an aging bridge over I-96.

The city, along with the Michigan Department of Transportation and state lawmakers, gleefully partied on the new bridge for Fruit Ridge Avenue.

The marching band from Kenowa Hills High School brought some up-beat tunes to rally the crowd for Friday's invite-only ribbon cutting.

The new bridge is five lanes, with two for each direction of travel plus a center turn lane. It also has a separate path for pedestrians and bicyclists to safely enjoy, providing a connection to the larger Musketawa Trail.

It is a big improvement over the old two lane bridge originally built in 1961.

"When the original fruit Ridge bridge was built back in 1961 at the time, it stood as a symbol of progress and connection," said Walker Mayor Gary Carey. "It was a way for workers, families and businesses to move safely and efficiently across what was then an important corridor."

"But as the decades passed, the bridge began to show its age," continued the mayor. "Those who traveled it daily, especially the residents and businesses in this area, knew just how much this replacement was needed. You did not have to be an engineer to know it was time to replace it."

Mayor Carey acknowledged that many different people had to take part in the process to make a new bridge become reality.

"Today, we celebrate not just a new bridge, but the journey it took to get here," said Carey. "Projects like this don't happen overnight. They take vision, persistence, partnership and a shared belief that our infrastructure is worth investing in."

In 2023, the state legislature passed funding for the bridge's construction. State Senator Mark Huizenga and State Rep. Carol Glanville, both of whom helped to pass the funding, were on hand Friday to celebrate the bridge's completion.

"When asked MDOT about their plans for the widening of fruit Ridge bridge, the answer was clear. There simply is no funding," said Senator Huizenga about a 2014 dialogue with MDOT on the Fruit Ridge overpass. "The traditional funding for this bridge did not exist."

Huizenga recounted that when a key bill in the Michigan Senate needed his vote to pass, he negotiated to get a special $25 million appropriation passed to fund the construction of a new bridge.

"This bridge matters, not because of its just being a bridge, but it matters for our region," said Huizenga. "Within two mile radius of this corridor, there are over 15,000 jobs, and new companies come here to work, and they rely on infrastructure that works for them, for their employees, for deliveries, for access."

The demolition of the old bridge and construction of the new meant drivers had to suffer through months of headaches, but local leaders say it will be worth it.

"I do appreciate being able to take this exit, like many of you, this is my daily drive, so I thank you for your patience," said Rep. Glanville. "I have been there with you, but I just want to say again, call out the importance of this trail and what it opens up for us in terms of economic development, quality of life issues, and what it brings to Walker overall."

There is one more headache left. On Friday, October 24, at 8 p.m. the westbound lanes of I-96 will be closed. Drivers will be forced to take the off-ramp at Fruit Ridge Avenue and then take the on-ramp to re-enter the highway.

The closure will allow the safe removal of construction barriers and equipment, according to the city.

The Fruit Ridge Avenue overpass is set to officially open on Monday, October 27, some time in the afternoon.

