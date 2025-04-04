Delays expected with I-96 closure for Fruit Ridge Avenue bridge demolition

I-96 will be closed at Fruit Ridge Avenue during demolition of the bridge over the freeway.

While the through lanes are closed, traffic will be routed around the demolition using the ramps in the interchange.

The freeway will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday (April 4) until no later than 6 a.m. Monday (April 7).

Backups are expected as traffic approaches the project, especially since the exit ramps don't line up with the entrance ramps:



I-96 eastbound traffic will exit to 3 Mile, go east to Fruit Ridge Avenue for a short northbound jog to the entrance ramp to resume on I-96.

I-96 westbound traffic will exit to Fruit Ridge Avenue, with a left turn to get to the entrance ramp.

3 Mile will be closed to through traffic while freeway traffic uses the street to negotiate the detour.

The entire bridge replacement is scheduled to be complete in early November.