Plainfield Township joins county-wide siren upgrade

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plainfield Township is upgrading its emergency warning sirens as part of a county-wide initiative to make alerts more targeted and effective for residents.

The township owns 11 emergency warning sirens strategically placed throughout its jurisdiction, but until now, all sirens would sound simultaneously during any emergency in Kent County. That's about to change with a significant upgrade that will allow emergency officials to activate sirens individually or in specific patterns.

"The community won't hear all the sirens going off all at once," explained Plainfield Township Fire Chief Kyle Svoboda. "If there is an incident that happened on the south side of the county, or any incident that doesn't impact Plainfield Township as a whole, these upgrades are designed to be able to set off the sirens each singly, not all together at one time."

For instance, "as a hazardous material spill happens and a cloud is moving, they can actually set these sirens off as that cloud is moving through different areas," Svoboda said. "So it actually narrows that scope of the emergency warning to actually those that are affected."

This targeted approach addresses a common complaint from residents who have grown accustomed to ignoring sirens when emergencies don't affect their immediate area. Alicia Steimel, a Rockford neighbor, admitted she typically ignores the sirens because "sometimes there doesn't appear to be a storm that affects my area."

With the upgrade, Steimel said she would "take it more seriously considering I know it's like my designated area versus, I mean, it could be 25 minutes for me."

While most people associate emergency sirens with tornado warnings, Svoboda emphasized that the sirens serve multiple purposes. They can be activated for severe weather events, hazardous material incidents, or any situation requiring mass community notification.

"By the time the sirens are activated, something already bad is here, and you have to take immediate action," he explained.

The sirens are specifically designed to alert people who are outdoors and may not have access to other warning systems. They have a range of one and a half to two miles for outdoor hearing, but aren't necessarily audible inside buildings.

"These emergency warning sirens are specifically designed to be heard outside," Svoboda noted. "That's by design, to catch the people that might be outside away from that technology. You might be running down the White Pine Trail without your technology. That's what they're designed to do is capture those individuals that are outside."

Other notification methods include wireless emergency alerts sent directly to cell phones, weather apps, and media outlets that can provide more detailed information about developing situations.

"Some of the other methods that we have, the multi-tiered approach, might give you that more long-term warning," Svoboda explained, noting that media and weather services often provide advance notice of potential threats, while sirens indicate immediate danger.

The upgrade involves both local and county investment. Plainfield Township pays for the actual siren hardware and equipment, while Kent County Emergency Management covers the costs for the triggering mechanisms at the dispatch center.

The project reflects a broader trend in emergency management toward more precise and targeted warning systems that can reduce alert fatigue while ensuring critical information reaches those who need it most.

The county-wide upgrade is expected to be complete sometime in mid-summer, said Scott Corbin, coordinator for the Kent County Emergency Management office.

For neighbors, the upgrade means that when they hear a siren in their area, they can be confident it applies to them and requires immediate attention – a significant improvement over the previous all-or-nothing approach.

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