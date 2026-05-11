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Man targeted by armed co-worker inside Meijer distribution center, say police

Joshua Love for web.png
Kent County Sheriff's Office
A mugshot of Joshua Web, the man accused of targeting a co-worker at the Meijer distribution center in Walker in a shooting.
Joshua Love for web.png
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WALKER, Mich. — The man who was arrested after a gun was fired inside Meijer's distribution center in Walker on Saturday was trying to shoot a co-worker, said police.

Joshua Love, 33, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. on May 9 at the building on Walker Avenue.

Walker police 01202025

Walker Northview Comstock Park

Man arrested after allegedly discharging weapon in Meijer Distribution Center

FOX 17 News

Preliminary details from the Walker Police Department show Love walked up to a co-worker and pointed a gun at his head.

The intended victim was able to shove the gun away just enough before a shot rang out, said investigators. The man then disarmed Love, wrestling him to the ground until officers got inside.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

On Monday, Love was charged with assault with intent to murder, discharging a weapon in a building, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm in a felony. He was ordered to be held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with more information can leave a message on the Walker Police tip line at 616-791-6788. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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