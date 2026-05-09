Man arrested after allegedly discharging weapon inside Walker Meijer Distribution Center

WALKER, Mich. — A 33-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested Saturday after allegedly discharging a weapon inside the Meijer Distribution Center in Walker.

According to a release from the Walker Police Department, just before 8:30 am Saturday, May 9, officers were called to a possible shooting inside the Meijer Distribution Center. When officers arrived, they found the suspect inside the building and took him into custody without incident.

Walker Police say the initial investigation shows that a weapon was discharged inside the building.

No one was hurt, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information can leave a message on the Walker Police tip line at 616-791-6788 or contact Silent Observer.

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