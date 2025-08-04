ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Christian Thompson has been charged with assault, accused of stabbing a man multiple times Friday at the Walmart in Alpine Township.

The 29-year-old was arraigned Monday afternoon on one count of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Man charged in stabbing incident at Alpine Township Walmart

According to court documents, the 23-year-old victim was stabbed in the back, neck and chest while shopping for stereos with his brother at the Walmart off Alpine Avenue.

Several bystanders stopped the suspect in the store's parking lot. One person hit Thompson with a car, and another used a shopping cart to pin him down until deputies arrived.

The probable cause affidavit says during a police interview, Thompson told investigators he thought the victim had something to do with his missing truck.

63rd District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey O'Hara entered a "not guilty" plea for Thompson.

"It is alleged, not proven, that the victim was stabbed in the back and neck and chest. All three of those wounds could have resulted in the death of the victim himself. The court is very concerned regarding the safety of our community," O'Hara said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says victim is expected to recover.

If convicted, Thompson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

