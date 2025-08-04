NEW DETAILS: Hispanic man, 23, stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack at Alpine Township Walmart

COMSTOCK, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details about the stabbing that happened at a Walmart store in Alpine Township late Friday.

The sheriff’s office confirmed on Monday that the 23-year-old victim is a Hispanic man. Sgt. Scott Dietrich says at this time he’s still expected to be ok after being stabbed multiple times by the 29-year-old suspect.

FOX 17

We’re not releasing the identity of the suspect because he hasn’t been arraigned on charges, but is scheduled to be in front of a judge later this afternoon.

On Friday, law enforcement responded to an assault inside the Walmart off Alpine Ave around 9:00 pm.

One witness describes hearing someone yell out “fight” before hearing “knife.” She adds that’s when people started scattering.

FOX 17

The Sheriff’s Office did tell our crews on Friday that after the suspect left the store, one person hit the 29-year-old with a car before bystanders detained him until police arrived.

We were told the suspect had minor injuries but is being held at the Kent County Jail.

Circumstances around the attack are still unknown, but the Sheriff's Office says it was an unprovoked attack.

FOX 17

It was less than a week ago from this attack when 42-year-old Bradford Gille allegedly stabbed 11 people at a Walmart in Garfield Township, less than three miles South of Traverse City.

Gille has been charged with terrorism and eleven counts of assault with intent to murder.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube