Human remains found near US-131 and West River Dr. was man who went missing in 2023, says sheriff's office

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The human remains found more than a week ago near US-131 and West River Drive have been identified as a man who went missing in 2023.

Scott Weldon disappeared from his home on July 19, 2023. At the time, the Kent County Sheriff's Office believed Weldon had last been in the Sand Lake area, based on phone records.

No sign of the 61-year-old had been found until a person walking in the woods on February 24, 2026 spotted skeletal remains in a heavily wooded area.

The remains were covered by brush and hunting camouflage clothing, said the sheriff's office.

Walker Northview Comstock Park Human remains found in Comstock Park near US-131, investigation underway FOX 17 News

Despite extensive searches when Weldon first went missing, and sporadic efforts since, no new leads had developed.

Detectives did learn he mailed a letter to loved ones, saying he was suicidal and intended to not be found.

The remains were significantly decomposed, but investigators used evidence at the scene along with medical records to confirm Weldon was found. The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available through the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube