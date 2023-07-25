Kent County deputies looking for man missing since July 19

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man who went missing almost a week ago.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for 61-year-old Scott Weldon.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff’s office, Weldon went missing from his home in Plainfield Township on July 19.

Family has not heard from him, deputies say, and they are concerned he may be a danger to himself.

The sheriff’s office says it’s possible Weldon was last in the area of Sand Lake on the morning of July 18.

Anyone with information about where Weldon could be is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-336-3113

