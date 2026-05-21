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Crash involving semi truck snarls traffic on Alpine Avenue in Walker

Alpine Ave Semi vs vehicle
WXMI/Michael Powers
A white vehicle sits crumpled after being hit by a semi truck on Alpine Avenue near North Center Drive on May 21, 2026.
Alpine Ave Semi vs vehicle
Posted

WALKER, Mich. — The morning commute on one of West Michigan's busiest highways was snarled on Thursday by a crash that involved a semi truck.

The Walker Police Department warned drivers to avoid Alpine Avenue at North Center Drive after a crash that caused serious injuries to at least one person.

Untitled 2026-5-21

Exact details of the crash, including how many vehicles were involved and how many people were hurt, were not immediately available. A FOX 17 crew on scene saw a white vehicle with extensive damage along with a semi truck.

Officers from Walker police and Michigan State Police were documenting the scene as part of an investigation into it.

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