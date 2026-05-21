Crash involving semi truck snarls traffic on Alpine Avenue in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — The morning commute on one of West Michigan's busiest highways was snarled on Thursday by a crash that involved a semi truck.

The Walker Police Department warned drivers to avoid Alpine Avenue at North Center Drive after a crash that caused serious injuries to at least one person.

Exact details of the crash, including how many vehicles were involved and how many people were hurt, were not immediately available. A FOX 17 crew on scene saw a white vehicle with extensive damage along with a semi truck.

Officers from Walker police and Michigan State Police were documenting the scene as part of an investigation into it.

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