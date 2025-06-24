City of Walker is building a new library 3 times the size of the old one

WALKER, Mich. — The City of Walker is building brand new library that will feature triple the space of the old one. The old library's popularity is to blame for it's demise. That, and the growth the city has seen in recent years.

"Walker itself has had exponential growth over the years, they've grown about 43% in their population," says Joyanne Huston-Swanson, Kent District Library Regional Manager II, "And it just continues to be a popular area for people to choose to move to and start businesses here"

The new library will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including an e-game room for children and a podcasting room available for anyone to reserve and record in. Additionally, patrons can enjoy an outdoor patio, plaza, and a second-story deck complete with an outdoor fireplace.

Community discussions about a new library have been ongoing for years, but the project has gained momentum recently. Construction for the new facility began this year, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for September 2026.

Total cost of the new library will be around $23 million, paid for mostly through a $20 million bond. It is customary for local government to build and maintain libraries in the KDL system, while KDL operates everything inside the libraries.

While currently operating out of a temporary location (at 445 Standale Plaza, just off Lake Michigan Drive and Kinney Avenue), library staff have noted some advantages to their smaller setup. "We're seeing new community members because we're in a different neighborhood situation,” Huston-Swanson said. “So more families are coming from some of the apartment complexes and even some of the senior facilities that are nearby."

Despite the limited space, the Walker library continues to provide essential services such as free printing and computer access, as well as a play space for children.

“Even though it's small, we're mighty,"Huston-Swanson emphasized.

The original plan was to use the old library during construction, but it became evident that moving to a temporary location would allow construction to proceed without disrupting library patrons.

As the city of Walker anticipates the future opening of the new library, community engagement and support remain strong.

